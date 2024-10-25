Největší online zdroj pro potápěče
Hledat
Zavřete toto vyhledávací pole.

A deep dive with Kostas Thoctarides

Sledujte Divernet ve Zprávách Google
Přihlaste se k odběru našeho týdenního zpravodaje
Kostas Thoctarides’ ROVs in action on an aircraft wreck (Kostas Thoctarides)
Kostas Thoctarides’ ROVs in action on an aircraft wreck (Kostas Thoctarides)

What does it take to locate a submarine lost for more than eight decades? Through meticulous research and a passion for history Kostas Thoctarides recently announced his eighth sub wreck discovery, HMS tankista, jak bylo uvedeno Divernet. He shares some of his experiences in underwater exploration in conversation with ROSS J ROBERTSON, with additional research by Dr KONSTANTINOS GIANNAKOS

Every corner of each room was filled with towering, disorderly stacks of books, and shelves groaned under the sheer weight of accumulated knowledge. Nautical artwork adorned the walls, punctuated by the occasional brass diving helmet or compass – silent relics of the deep. 

Stepping into this suburban Athens apartment felt like crossing into another world, a sacred space where history, exploration and the sea coalesced. The air seemed to whisper with the mysteries of the ocean. 

Lovec vraků Kostas Thoctarides
Lovec vraků Kostas Thoctarides

My host welcomed me with a gracious nod, gesturing toward a long table that had clearly served as a hub for countless meetings and profound discussions. His warm, easy demeanour put me instantly at ease, and soon our conversation began to flow. 

As he deftly retrieved books from the shelves or produced well-worn folders to underscore a point, it became clear: I was in the presence of someone whose vast knowledge was rivalled only by his boundless passion for all things maritime. 

It shouldn’t have come as a surprise. After all, I was speaking to Kostas Thoctarides – a legend in the international diving community, whose name resonates like the depths he has explored.

Obsah

Dive logbook

Kostas’s personal dive logbook deserves to be enshrined as a national treasure. Since his first scuba dive in 1986, he has explored countless shipwrecks, including an impressive number of submarines. Notably, in 1997 he discovered HMS Perseus, which had been struck by an Italian mine in December 1941 and now lies at 52m between the Greek islands of Zakynthos and Kefalonia. 

Through pure research, he was also the first to identify U-133, struck by a Greek mine on 14 March, 1942, shortly after leaving the German U-boat base at Salamis, near Athens. It now rests 72m deep off the island of Aegina in the Saronic Gulf.

Kostas’ journey into the deep began after completing specialised training in mixed-gas deep diving in 1987, when he was propelled into the demanding world of professional diving. Trained by prestigious state schools in the UK (HSE) and France (INPP & COMEX), he rapidly advanced to the highest levels.

Thoctarides in his early days as a commercial diver (Kostas Thoctarides)
Thoctarides in his early days as a commercial diver (Kostas Thoctarides)

Embracing cutting-edge technologies, he achieved certification from the renowned French company COMEX as a pilot of the submersible Thetis for the National Centre for Marine Research, and as chief ROV pilot. 

His expertise has led him to explore and document hundreds of 20th-century shipwrecks, including historic vessels such as the Hellenic destroyers Vasilissa Olga a Hydra, the submarine Katsonis, and the ex-ocean liner HMHS britský, sister-ship to the Titánský.

He has also explored the wreck of the Hellenic Navy fast-attack torpedo boat P-25 Kostakos, which sank in November 1996 during naval exercises following a collision with the passenger ferry Samaina off the island of Samos, with the loss of four crew-members.

“One of the most challenging mixed-gas dives of my career took place in 1996, during the height of the Greek-Turkish crisis at the Imia islets,” Kostas recalled. “Amid heightened tensions, a Greek Navy AB 212 helicopter tragically crashed north of the islets, with its three-man crew lost at sea. 

“As part of the recovery operation, I dived to a depth of 96m, navigating politically tense and physically turbulent waters to locate and recover the sunken PN21 helicopter,” he said, underscoring the extent of his experience in high-stakes underwater operations.

Ocenění

Kostas has been honoured many times for his services to Greece. Former Minister of National Defence Gerasimos Arsenis personally commended him for his contributions, as did Lt-General Kapravelos, Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff, for the recovery of two missing soldiers from Lake Vouliagmeni in 1993. 

ROV view (Kostas Thoctarides)
ROV view (Kostas Thoctarides)

In 1996 he was again recognised by the Hellenic Navy General Staff and Chief Vice-Admiral Paliogiorgos for his critical role in recovering the PN21 helicopter. That same year, he was honoured once more by Vice-Admiral Paliogiorgos for leading the search and recovery of P-25 Kostakos’s missing crew.

His expertise has also earned him accolades beyond the military. In 2003, the Hellenic Ministry of Transport & Communications, along with the Air Accident Investigation and Aviation Safety Board, awarded him an honorary distinction for his contributions to recovering downed aircraft in Greek waters. 

In 1997 the International Academy of Letters & Arts presented him with the gold medal and the prestigious Prize of Virtue and Courage. Additionally, in 2000 the British Submarine Old Comrades Association honoured him for discovering Perseus.

Neúprosné pronásledování

Kostas is an accomplished author and a producer of films and TV documentaries, specialising in the exploration of 20th-century historical shipwrecks.

In recent years he has continued to embrace technology for pushing the boundaries of deeper wreck discoveries, using ROVs that can withstand extreme pressures and conditions far better than human divers.

“Remotely piloting an ROV is far from easy, as my daughter Agapi can tell you,” he chuckled. “She’s the first certified female ROV operator in Greece. It takes not only a specialised skill-set but also a ‘sixth sense’ to do it well,” he added proudly. 

Kostas Thoctarides and his daughter Agapi head out to a wreck-site (Kostas Thoctarides)
Kostas Thoctarides and his daughter Agapi head out to a wreck-site (Kostas Thoctarides)

That said, his scanning equipment largely consists of a modified, off-the-shelf fish-finder sonar rather than specialised gear, underlining that skill and experience outweigh the need for expensive gadgets.

What sets Kostas apart is a relentless passion that drives him to conduct multi-layered research, meticulously piecing together historical records and eyewitness accounts. With every wreck he uncovers, Kostas says he experiences an exhilarating rush – the thrill of revealing stories that only the physical evidence can fully provide.

“In November 2021, I discovered the WW2 Italian submarine Jantina, torpedoed by the British submarine HMS Torbay on 5 July, 1941. It was lying at a depth of 103m south of Mykonos, but there was a twist – the entire bow section was missing. It wasn’t anywhere to be found, and that really bothered me. It took me three more years to locate it.”

Další pohled, ukazující charakteristický řezač protiponorkových sítí (Kostas Thoktarides)
Anti-submarine-net cutter on the eventually located bow of Jantina (Kostas Thoctarides)

“You searched for three years?”

“Whenever I could, yes. It turned out that the bow had sunk immediately, but the rest of the vessel continued to power ahead before finally going down.

“Finding the bow was crucial – not only did it confirm the wreck’s identity, as it had a unique net-cutting mechanism, but it also revealed that the torpedo-hatches were closed. That meant that the crew had been taken completely by surprise by HMS Torbay. "

The ROV circles a wreck (Kostas Thoctarides)
The ROV circles a wreck (Kostas Thoctarides)

“Persistence has to be the key to your success,” I remarked.

“Absolutely,” he replied enthusiastically. “It took me only 25 years to find the submarine HMS Triumph in 2023!”

I knew the story well – Kostas had eventually found spent torpedoes on the seafloor, which helped him to discover the historically important wreck. 

Following the German invasion of Greece in April 1941 and the subsequent evacuation of British and Commonwealth forces, there had been a scramble to evacuate stranded soldiers while simultaneously establishing a covert network of local spies and informants to sabotage the Axis occupation. 

Jedno ztráta Triumph in early 1942 during a top-secret MI9/SOE mission known as Operation Isinglass dealt a severe blow to British intelligence operations in the region, not least because of the political infighting it caused.

Uzavřený poklop strojovny na HMS Triumph (ROV Services)
Closed engine-room hatch on HMS Triumph (Kostas Thoctarides)

Vyhledávání online

I wondered if the Internet had proved helpful in Kostas’s researches. “Only in a limited way, as most primary source materials are still archived only on paper,” he said. 

“Let me give you an example: On 22 October, 1943, during operations near the island of Kalymnos, the Greek destroyer RHN Adrias struck a mine that tore off its entire bow, but it didn’t sink.

“The destroyer sent in for rescue, HMS Hurworth, hit the same minefield and sank, leaving the badly damaged Adrias to rescue its survivors as well as its own crew. 

“Against all odds, Adrias famously managed to limp back to Alexandria, Egypt, all the while avoiding Luftwaffe attacks, eventually arriving on 6 December to a hero’s welcome – understandably.”

Another ROV view (Kostas Thoctarides)
Another ROV view (Kostas Thoctarides)

Kostas reached for a large file, pulling out an old chart that he carefully unfolded on the table before me. It showed a series of meticulously plotted parallel lines, each connected by a 180° turn.

“After the war, the captain of the Adrias, Ioannis Toumbas, was tasked with clearing the very same minefield that had crippled his ship,” he went on. “This is the chart from that mine-sweeping operation, and it eventually helped me locate the missing bow of the Adrias.” From his tone, the discovery had been not just a historical triumph but a deeply personal one.

“Such charts are not on the Internet – even knowledge of them isn’t online – so a real researcher still has to get his or her hands dirty, so to speak,” he concluded with a smile.

Father and daughter team (Kostas Thoctarides)
Father and daughter team (Kostas Thoctarides)

The 8th Submarine: HMS tankista

“And your latest discovery? Can you tell me a little more about HMS tankista?" Zeptal jsem se. 

“Well, after 81 years it has been found – although it was no small feat and took many attempts and countless hours of meticulous research.” 

Otevřený poklop velitelské věže HMS Trooper – telegraf strojovny na můstku je v poloze napůl vpřed
Open hatch of HMS Trooper’s conning tower (Kostas Thoctarides)

The submarine lies at a depth of 253m between the islands of Ikaria and Donousa. “It’s broken into three distinct sections: the bow, midsection and stern. The condition of the wreck indicates a violent sinking due to a mine detonation.”

Twisted wreckage (Kostas Thoctarides)
Twisted wreckage (Kostas Thoctarides)

“Mines seem to have been the bane of submarines,” I commented. 

“Yes, indeed. They were almost impossible to detect, especially from a submarine. You wouldn’t know they were there unless you snagged a cable or it struck the hull – by then, it was already too late. They claimed the lives of so many. 

“All 64 crew-members aboard the tankista lost their lives, and a crucial part of discovery is ensuring that their resting place remains undisturbed. Finding tankista not only resolved an eight-decade-old mystery, but also serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by those brave men.”

Ripples of reflection

Thinking about the next wreck to find (Kostas Thoctarides)
Thinking about the next wreck to find (Kostas Thoctarides)

For Kostas, his discoveries are not just about solving mysteries – they’re about preserving stories that might otherwise be lost to time. His work serves as a bridge between history and the present, reminding us of the profound connections we share with those who came before, and of the importance of honouring their legacies through exploration and knowledge. 

Scuba and remote diving allow us to explore these underwater realms, enabling us to recover and safeguard a rich history that would otherwise remain hidden from us forever.

Kostas Thoctarides runs the companies Služby ROV a Modrá planeta potápěčské centrum v Lavrio poblíž Atén.

ROSS J ROBERTSON, an Advanced Open Water and Nitrox Diver, is an author and educator with a keen interest in Aegean shipwrecks and Greek WW2 history. Bringing these elements together in numerous magazine and newspaper articles, he is also the curator of the website www2stories.org 

DR KONSTANTINOS GIANNAKOS, a retired infantry major, writes for Vojenská historie magazine (Govostis Publications), the website slpress.gr, and ww2stories.org, focusing on Anglo-Greek topics during WW2.

Také na Divernetu: Misheard voice threw HMS tankista sub wreck-hunters for 25 years, Řecký sub-lovec najde chybějící luk, Neústupné pronásledování: Nález sub HMS z 2. světové války Triumph, Sub-hunter vystopuje HMS Triumph z Řecka, Tragický vrak z 2. světové války se nachází 153 m od Hydry, Tajemný vrak nalezený u řeckého ostrova, Řecký lovec vraků řeší záhadu z roku 1959

Latest Epizoda podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Jak zvládáte následné ponory, když váš poslední byl velmi stresující kvůli nedostatku vzduchu? #scuba #scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- NAŠE WEBOVÉ STRÁNKY Webové stránky: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení Webové stránky: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské novinky, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, cestovní zprávy Webové stránky: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království Webová stránka: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek --------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍ : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Jsme partnerem https://www.scuba.com a https ://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu. Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčský výcvik. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Jak zvládáte následné ponory, když váš poslední byl velmi stresující kvůli nedostatku vzduchu?
#potápění #potápění #potápěč
ODKAZY

Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nákupy vybavení: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení
Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské zprávy, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, zprávy z cest
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu.

Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčský výcvik. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Vracet se do vody po špatném ponoru? #AskMark #potápění

Odkaz na web Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -převodové kolo ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------ NAŠE STRÁNKY Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky s recenzemi potápěčského vybavení: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské novinky, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky cestovních zpráv: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediný Dive Show ve Spojeném království Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek --------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍ: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Jsme partnerem s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu. Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny ani předpokládané jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčský výcvik. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění. 00:00 Úvod 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Rozbalení 03:51 Specifikace 09:40 Recenze

Odkaz na web Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nákupy vybavení: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení
Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské zprávy, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, zprávy z cest
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu.

Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčský výcvik. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění.
00: 00 Úvod
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Rozbalení
03:51 Specifikace
09:40 Recenze

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Recenze #Unboxing #Review

Tento týden v podcastu jsou profesionální potápěčští průvodci na Filipínách v horké vodě po upozornění, že někteří přijímají platbu za vyrytí jmen do korálů, což vede k tomu, že úřady zčtyřnásobí odměnu za jakékoli informace o vinících. LL cool J nedávno řekl Guardianu, že ho anamatronický žralok v Deep Blue Sea málem utopil. A bývalý potápěč námořnictva se rozhodl, že jako první přeplave kanál La Manche na zádech. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ NAŠE STRÁNKY Webové stránky: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky s recenzemi potápěčského vybavení: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ potápěčské novinky, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky cestovních zpráv : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek --------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍ: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu. Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčský výcvik. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění.

Tento týden v podcastu jsou profesionální potápěčští průvodci na Filipínách v horké vodě po upozornění, že někteří přijímají platbu za vyrytí jmen do korálů, což vede k tomu, že úřady zčtyřnásobí odměnu za jakékoli informace o vinících. LL cool J nedávno řekl Guardianu, že ho anamatronický žralok v Deep Blue Sea málem utopil. A bývalý potápěč námořnictva se rozhodl, že jako první přeplave kanál La Manche na zádech.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nákupy vybavení: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení
Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské zprávy, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, zprávy z cest
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu.

Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčský výcvik. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Průvodci byli vyplaceni Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Načíst další... PŘIHLÁSIT SE K ODBĚRU

ZŮSTAŇME V KONTAKTU!

Získejte týdenní přehled všech novinek a článků Divernet Potápěčská maska
Nespamujeme! Přečtěte si naše zásadami ochrany osobních údajů pro více informací.

PŘIHLÁSIT SE K ODBĚRU
Upozornit na
host

0 Komentáře
Většina hlasovala
Nejnovější nejstarší
Vložené zpětné vazby
Zobrazit všechny komentáře
Nedávné Komentáře
K Stearns: Wakatobi rozšiřuje ochranu korálových útesů
Orca Dive: 10 nejlepších tipů pro podvodní fotografování
John Dryden: Šok z Lusitanie
Ghost Diver: Odpojená hadice způsobila smrt potápěče Scapa
Bonnie Gaugler: 52 oblíbených místních potápěčských lokalit
Poslední zprávy
Ho, ho ho! Vobster Santas se vrací v prosinci Ho, ho ho! Vobster Santas se vrací v prosinci
Jedinečné výzkumné plavidlo FLIP, určené k sešrotování, se připojilo k DEEP Jedinečné výzkumné plavidlo FLIP, určené k sešrotování, se připojilo k DEEP
Létající jehličí zabije italského surfaře Létající jehličí zabije italského surfaře
Potápění umírá, říká BSAC – ale má také dobré zprávy Potápění umírá, říká BSAC – ale má také dobré zprávy
Tisíce věcí z britských vraků jdou do prodeje Tisíce věcí z britských vraků jdou do prodeje
Quake ukryl ztroskotání – ale věda ho našla Quake ukryl ztroskotání – ale věda ho našla

Spojte se s námi

facebook X-twitter instagramu Youtube

Nepřiřazené obrázky na této stránce jsou chráněny autorským právem fotografa.
Kontaktujte časopis DIVER Podrobnosti.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited, Všechna práva vyhrazena.

0
Líbilo by se vám vaše myšlenky, prosím komentář.x