Monty Halls partners with HX for The Big Blue Bag Project

The Big Blue Bag Project

HX (previously known as Hurtigruten Expeditions) has announced an exciting new partnership with renowned marine biologist, broadcaster, Scuba Diver columnist and GO potápěčská show favourite Monty Halls called The Big Blue Bag Project.

Velká modrá Taška Project (which will take place on land in the UK) will be supported by a donation from the HX Foundation – the charity which supports, champions, and drives environmental and positive community change in the destinations that HX sails to. The donation will fund the pilot of this innovative citizen-science initiative, which is hoped to revolutionise public engagement in marine conservation.

Velká modrá Taška Project is designed to empower individuals of all ages and from all walks of life to directly contribute to the protection of waterways and oceans. Participants/communities on land will be provided with a specially designed ‘Big Blue Taška' that contains easy-to-follow protocols, enabling them to collect vital data on marine health, including microplastic pollution, species biodiversity, water temperature, and coastal debris. The collected data will be uploaded to a global, open-access database, contributing to vital research that informs conservation efforts around the world.

The Big Blue Bag Project
One of The Big Blue Taška Project ‘Big Blue Tašky'

This partnership – announced at the inaugural Expedition Cruise Network (ECN) conference where Monty and HX Foundation chair Tudor Morgan were ‘inspirational speakers' – aligns perfectly with HX's mission of protecting marine life and raising awareness of environmental challenges, which also aligns to the HX Foundation mission "To fund and collaborate with projects, researchers and enthusiasts around the world who help bring knowledge, awareness and action to our vulnerable ecosystems'. The project demonstrates a community-led approach to conservation and ocean health.

Monty Halls, founder of The Big Blue Taška Project, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to join forces with HX and the HX Foundation. By providing the tools and knowledge needed to protect our seas, we are creating a global movement of ocean stewards. This partnership will not only raise awareness but will empower local coastal communities in the UK to take ownership of their marine environments.

“We can’t wait to get started and the donation from the HX Foundation which will build on the initial concept we started in the Isle of Man (The Isle of Man is a UNESCO Biosphere – designated under the Man and the Biosphere Programme), where the tašky are being tested after an initial donation earlier this year.”

The Big Blue Bag Project
Monty Halls stands with Chloe Couchman, EVP of Comms for HX and HX Foundation board member, to launch The Big Blue Bag project pilot at the ECN conference

The Big Blue Bag Project aims to expand into a nationwide initiative across the UK, with a long-term goal of global outreach, bringing citizen science to coastal communities. The HX Foundation’s funding will support the development of the digitální platform and production of 50-plus co-branded Big Blue Tašky, which will be distributed to 50-plus different communities across the UK.

The Big Blue Bag Project activities mirror similar work that HX already do on the ships for guests which includes their state-of-the-art science centres, hands-on citizen science activities on all of their voyages, and which sees them donate over 1,800 cabin nights free to guest scientists each year.

Managing Director of the HX Foundation, Henrik A Lund, added: “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Monty Halls on The Big Blue Bag Project. This initiative aligns with our goal as a foundation of engaging the public in conservation efforts, while also furthering our commitment to protecting marine life. The project is a powerful tool for both education and action, inspiring individuals to make a meaningful impact.”

This collaboration reinforces HX Foundation leadership in marine preservation and represents a bold step forward in community-driven conservation efforts. With the support of the HX Foundation and the expertise of Monty Halls, The Big Blue Bag Project is poised to become one of the UK’s most exciting citizen science movements for 2025, delivering tangible results for ocean health and biodiversity.

Fotografie credit: Expedition Cruise Network: Sarah Brown

@adefrutos63
#askmark Jak zvládáte následné ponory, když váš poslední byl velmi stresující kvůli nedostatku vzduchu?
#potápění #potápění #potápěč
Vracet se do vody po špatném ponoru? #AskMark #potápění

Odkaz na web Scuba.com:
OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Recenze #Unboxing #Review

Tento týden v podcastu jsou profesionální potápěčští průvodci na Filipínách v horké vodě po upozornění, že někteří přijímají platbu za vyrytí jmen do korálů, což vede k tomu, že úřady zčtyřnásobí odměnu za jakékoli informace o vinících. LL cool J nedávno řekl Guardianu, že ho anamatronický žralok v Deep Blue Sea málem utopil. A bývalý potápěč námořnictva se rozhodl, že jako první přeplave kanál La Manche na zádech.



Průvodci byli vyplaceni Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

