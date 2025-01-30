Předplatné časopisů
Odstraňte reklamy za 3 £ měsíčně
Přihlásit se

Žralok bobtnající se objeví ve zjevném panenském porodu

Sledujte nás ve Zprávách Google
Přihlaste se k odběru našeho týdenního zpravodaje
Immaculate conception: Yoko the swell shark (Shreveport Aquarium)
Immaculate conception: Yoko the swell shark (Shreveport Aquarium)

A swell shark egg has hatched in the USA – even though no male shark had been present in its aquarium habitat to fertilise it for at least three years. 

The egg was first identified by the husbandry team at Shreveport Aquarium in Louisiana in the spring of 2024, though it could have lain undetected in the tank since as long ago as February.

Swell shark egg-cases normally take nine months to a year to hatch, and the team knew that the two female sharks occupying the habitat had not been in contact with a male shark since before the Covid pandemic in early 2021.  

Swell sharks (Cephaloscyllium ventriosum) are a type of cat shark native to eastern Pacific coastal waters. Their name derives from a unusual ability among sharks to inflate their bodies with air or water to intimidate predators. 

The egg was closely monitored in the aquarium’s quarantine facility until the pup hatched on 3 January, assisted by the team.

The birth appears to be either a rare case of asexual reproduction, known as parthenogenesis, or of fertilisation delayed for an extended period after mating.

After a few months the husbandry team will be able to sample the pup’s blood for the purposes of DNA analysis to find out which of these unusual circumstances applies.

“This situation is incredible and shows the resilience of this species,” said the aquarium’s curator of live animals Greg Barrick. “We are very excited in the coming months to confirm whether this was indeed a case of parthenogenesis or if it was delayed fertilisation. It really proves that life… finds a way.”

Není na displeji

The baby swell shark, named Yoko from onyoko, a Chumash (Native American) word for shark, was said to be thriving. However, sharks born through rare reproductive events are known to face significant health challenges, so Yoko is not yet on display and continues to be closely monitored.

Asked when the danger to life would recede, Barrick told Divernet: “I'm not sure we can ever really relax on that front but we definitely will be more confident after maybe her first birthday.”

Yoko will require careful monitoring in her first year (Shreveport Aquarium)
Yoko will require careful monitoring in her first year (Shreveport Aquarium)

Last year, a sting ray called Charlotte was found to be pregnant in a North Carolina aquarium despite not having been in contact with a male ray for eight years. This was suspected to be either a case of parthenogenesis or impregnation by a shark.

Social-media followers who had initially celebrated the pregnancy grew impatient and abusive towards aquarium staff when the ray failed to deliver the expected pups. She later died after being found not to have been pregnant but to have a reproductive disease. 

Parthenogenesis was first documented in Komodo dragons in British zoos in 2006, and has been recorded occasionally in zebra sharks and sawfish but remains rare in vertebrates. Why it occurs and its triggers remains unknown.

Také na Divernetu: „Zvláštní“ bílý žralok je pravděpodobně prvním živým novorozencem, který kdy viděl, Vzácný přístup: Embrya žraloka Hammerhead, Žraločí mláďata čelí nejisté budoucnosti, Vzácná žraločí školka nalezená v Atlantiku

Latest Epizoda podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
Tento týden na podcastu, docela usvědčující zpráva o úřadech Rudého moře po potopení Sea Story. Několik nových rekordů, včetně focení na 50 metrů a rekordní vzdálenosti chůze pod vodou. A malajskému potápěčskému resortu byla vládou oficiálně odebrána licence. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/ https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater- model-natáčí-právě-vešel-do-deco/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for- absolute-record-walk/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/ #scuba #scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join NÁKUPY VÝBAVA -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- NAŠE STRÁNKY Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, Podvodní fotografie, Rady a rady, webové stránky s recenzemi potápěčského vybavení: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské novinky, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky cestovních zpráv: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojených státech Web Kingdom: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍ: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro veškeré vaše vybavení náležitosti. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu. Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

Tento týden na podcastu, docela usvědčující zpráva o úřadech Rudého moře po potopení Sea Story. Několik nových rekordů, včetně focení na 50 metrů a rekordní vzdálenosti chůze pod vodou. A malajskému potápěčskému resortu byla vládou oficiálně odebrána licence.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/
https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater-model-shoots-just-went-into-deco/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for-absolute-record-walk/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/

#potápění #potápění #potápěč

Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝBAVY: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení
Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské zprávy, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, zprávy z cest
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu.

Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xRUU4M0JFMUQ4QTA2MjVB

Zatracená zpráva o úřadech Rudého moře #scuba #podcast #news

Thajský potápěčský výlet Extras w/ @AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand Aggressor Affiliate Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/bylq #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join NÁKUPY ZAŘÍZENÍ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ NAŠE STRÁNKY webové stránky: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky s recenzemi potápěčského vybavení: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ potápěčské novinky, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky cestovních zpráv: https ://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek --------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍ: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Jsme partnerem https://www.scuba.com a https: //www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu. Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

Extras za potápěčský výlet do Thajska s @AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand

Agresor Affiliate Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/bylq


#potápění #potápění #potápěč

Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝBAVY: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení
Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské zprávy, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, zprávy z cest
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu.

Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRkU3NjdFNDBDMjFBNTlF

Potápěčský výlet do Thajska s @AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand

@fredr1 #AskMark - ahoj Marku. Děkujeme za váš skvělý obsah. Můžete prosím probrat výhody a nevýhody Partial vs Continuous Blend (a „banked“ – pokud je to jiné) nitroxu? Vím, že potřebujete vyčištěný válec 02 pro PB, ale ne pro CB? Můžete se pohybovat tam a zpět mezi vzduchovými a nitroxovými náplněmi s CB nebo se sklonem? Díky! #scuba #scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join NÁKUPY VÝBAVA -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- NAŠE STRÁNKY Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, Podvodní fotografie, Rady a rady, webové stránky s recenzemi potápěčského vybavení: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské novinky, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky cestovních zpráv: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojených státech Web Kingdom: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍ: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro veškeré vaše vybavení náležitosti. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu. Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

@fredr1
#AskMark - ahoj Marku. Děkujeme za váš skvělý obsah. Můžete prosím probrat výhody a nevýhody Partial vs Continuous Blend (a „banked“ – pokud je to jiné) nitroxu? Vím, že potřebujete vyčištěný válec 02 pro PB, ale ne pro CB? Můžete se pohybovat tam a zpět mezi vzduchovými a nitroxovými náplněmi s CB nebo se sklonem? Díky!
#potápění #potápění #potápěč

Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝBAVY: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení
Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské zprávy, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, zprávy z cest
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu.

Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS45MTRCQjE3QzVGNDREODIz

Jak vyrábíte nitrox? #Zeptejte se Marka

PŘIHLÁSIT SE K ODBĚRU

ZŮSTAŇME V KONTAKTU!

Získejte týdenní přehled všech novinek a článků Divernet Potápěčská maska
Nespamujeme! Přečtěte si naše zásadami ochrany osobních údajů pro více informací.

PŘIHLÁSIT SE K ODBĚRU
Upozornit na
host

0 Komentáře
Většina hlasovala
Nejnovější nejstarší
Vložené zpětné vazby
Zobrazit všechny komentáře
Nedávné Komentáře
Darren: Umíte se po mrtvici potápět?
Simon Walsh: Smrt korálů v Karibiku
Rex Hargrave: Komunitní potápění: Cornish kluby potřebují pomoc
Jeff: Komunitní potápění: Cornish kluby potřebují pomoc
John Greenwood: Pooleova potápěčská klinika brzy zavře dveře
Poslední zprávy
Žralok bobtnající se objeví ve zjevném panenském porodu Žralok bobtnající se objeví ve zjevném panenském porodu
Motivováno modrým světlem: Seznamte se s chodícím korálem Motivováno modrým světlem: Seznamte se s chodícím korálem
Vraky lego lodí míří do Chathamu Vraky lego lodí míří do Chathamu
Pod-builder dokončí 120 dní pod mořem Pod-builder dokončí 120 dní pod mořem
Smrt španělského jeskynního potápěče si vyžádala kontrolu Smrt španělského jeskynního potápěče si vyžádala kontrolu
Potápění na 7 kontinentech přináší světový rekord Potápění na 7 kontinentech přináší světový rekord
Spojte se s námi
facebook X-twitter instagramu Youtube Vlákna
Nepřiřazené obrázky na této stránce jsou chráněny autorským právem fotografa.
Kontaktujte časopis DIVER Podrobnosti.
facebook X-twitter instagramu Youtube Vlákna
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited, Všechna práva vyhrazena.
Dárkové předplatné
Předplatné za 3 £/měsíc