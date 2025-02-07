Předplatné časopisů
Odstraňte reklamy za 3 £ měsíčně
Přihlásit se

DNA to dokazuje: Kosatky zabíjejí pro játra bílého žraloka

Sledujte nás ve Zprávách Google
Přihlaste se k odběru našeho týdenního zpravodaje
Great white shark (Andrew Fox / Rodney Fox Expeditions)
Great white shark (Andrew Fox / Rodney Fox Expeditions)

Na začátku 1918, Divernet / Potápěč časopis běžel an exclusive story by shark expert Richard Peirce. It carried a stark warning: tourism based on cage-diving with great whites in South Africa was in jeopardy, because orcas with a taste for shark liver were killing or scaring away the sharks.

Two particular orcas, named Port and Starboard, had launched a reign of terror on what had always been considered the ultimate apex predator. For some involved in the lucrative shark-diving industry, the suggestion was painful to accept.

Orcas (Isabella Reeves / Flinders University)
Orca (Isabella Reeves / Flinders University)

Now, seven years on and with great whites still scarce off South Africa, DNA evidence has for the first time confirmed that an orca was responsible for hunting down and killing a white shark for its liver.

This time the incident happened in Australia. Witnesses saw several killer whales (Orcinus orca), including two locally recognised individuals named Bent Tip and Ripple, catch a large prey in Bridgewater Bay near Portland in Victoria in 2023.

Two days later the carcass of a 4.7m white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) was washed ashore and collected by state fisheries officers for investigation.

White shark carcass washed up in Portland (Ben Johnson / Portland Bait & Tackle)
White shark carcass washed up in Portland (Ben Johnson / Portland Bait & Tackle)

Four bite-wounds

The just-published study of the shark was led by a Flinders University scientific team, who analysed swabs taken from four distinctive bite-wounds on the carcass. 

The proof was there in the DNA when the swabs were sequenced for genetic material left by the predator. An orca had eaten the shark’s mid-section, where the nutritionally rich liver had once been, and the other three wounds revealed the DNA from scavenging broadnose seven-gill sharks. The great white’s digestive and reproductive organs were also missing.

The analysis builds on anecdotal evidence of predation by orcas on great whites and other species of sharks in South Africa and also California. 

“These findings provide compelling evidence of killer whale predation on white sharks in Australian waters, with a strong indication of selective liver consumption,” says the study’s lead author Isabella Reeves, a PhD candidate with the university’s Southern Shark Ecology Group and the West Australian Cetacean Research Centre (CETREC).

“This suggests that such predation events may be more widespread and prevalent across the globe than previously believed.”

Flinders University study infographic (Emma Luck)
Flinders University study infographic (Emma Luck)

Other sharks

Orcas had occasionally been recorded preying on blue, porbeagle, shortfin mako, ground and tiger sharks in Australia, but no proven killings of great whites had occurred before.

“Evidence suggests that the white sharks being displaced or directly killed as a result of the killer whale predation in South Africa has led to cascading shifts in the wider marine ecosystem,” commented co-lead author Adam Miller, an associate professor at Flinders.

YouTube Video

“We know that white sharks are key regulators of ecosystem structure and functions, so it’s very important we preserve these top predators. Therefore it is important that we keep a tab on these types of interactions in Australian waters where possible.”

The new study is Publikováno v Ekologie a evoluce.

Také na Divernetu: Turismus žraloků bílých v Jižní Africe je ohrožen, protože kosatky útočí na žraloky, Osamělá orca zabila velkého bílého žraloka za 2 minuty, Female killers v blue whale –a world-first, Old Tom, killers of Eden and their DNA secrets

Latest Epizoda podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
Tento týden na podcastu, docela usvědčující zpráva o úřadech Rudého moře po potopení Sea Story. Několik nových rekordů, včetně focení na 50 metrů a rekordní vzdálenosti chůze pod vodou. A malajskému potápěčskému resortu byla vládou oficiálně odebrána licence. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/ https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater- model-natáčí-právě-vešel-do-deco/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for- absolute-record-walk/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/ #scuba #scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join NÁKUPY VÝBAVA -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- NAŠE STRÁNKY Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, Podvodní fotografie, Rady a rady, webové stránky s recenzemi potápěčského vybavení: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské novinky, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky cestovních zpráv: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojených státech Web Kingdom: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍ: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro veškeré vaše vybavení náležitosti. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu. Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

Tento týden na podcastu, docela usvědčující zpráva o úřadech Rudého moře po potopení Sea Story. Několik nových rekordů, včetně focení na 50 metrů a rekordní vzdálenosti chůze pod vodou. A malajskému potápěčskému resortu byla vládou oficiálně odebrána licence.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/
https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater-model-shoots-just-went-into-deco/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for-absolute-record-walk/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/

#potápění #potápění #potápěč

Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝBAVY: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení
Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské zprávy, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, zprávy z cest
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu.

Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xRUU4M0JFMUQ4QTA2MjVB

Zatracená zpráva o úřadech Rudého moře #scuba #podcast #news

Thajský potápěčský výlet Extras w/ @AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand Aggressor Affiliate Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/bylq #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join NÁKUPY ZAŘÍZENÍ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ NAŠE STRÁNKY webové stránky: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky s recenzemi potápěčského vybavení: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ potápěčské novinky, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky cestovních zpráv: https ://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek --------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍ: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Jsme partnerem https://www.scuba.com a https: //www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu. Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

Extras za potápěčský výlet do Thajska s @AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand

Agresor Affiliate Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/bylq


#potápění #potápění #potápěč

Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝBAVY: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení
Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské zprávy, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, zprávy z cest
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu.

Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRkU3NjdFNDBDMjFBNTlF

Potápěčský výlet do Thajska s @AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand

@fredr1 #AskMark - ahoj Marku. Děkujeme za váš skvělý obsah. Můžete prosím probrat výhody a nevýhody Partial vs Continuous Blend (a „banked“ – pokud je to jiné) nitroxu? Vím, že potřebujete vyčištěný válec 02 pro PB, ale ne pro CB? Můžete se pohybovat tam a zpět mezi vzduchovými a nitroxovými náplněmi s CB nebo se sklonem? Díky! #scuba #scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join NÁKUPY VÝBAVA -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- NAŠE STRÁNKY Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, Podvodní fotografie, Rady a rady, webové stránky s recenzemi potápěčského vybavení: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské novinky, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky cestovních zpráv: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojených státech Web Kingdom: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍ: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro veškeré vaše vybavení náležitosti. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu. Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

@fredr1
#AskMark - ahoj Marku. Děkujeme za váš skvělý obsah. Můžete prosím probrat výhody a nevýhody Partial vs Continuous Blend (a „banked“ – pokud je to jiné) nitroxu? Vím, že potřebujete vyčištěný válec 02 pro PB, ale ne pro CB? Můžete se pohybovat tam a zpět mezi vzduchovými a nitroxovými náplněmi s CB nebo se sklonem? Díky!
#potápění #potápění #potápěč

Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝBAVY: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení
Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské zprávy, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, zprávy z cest
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu.

Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS45MTRCQjE3QzVGNDREODIz

Jak vyrábíte nitrox? #Zeptejte se Marka

PŘIHLÁSIT SE K ODBĚRU

ZŮSTAŇME V KONTAKTU!

Získejte týdenní přehled všech novinek a článků Divernet Potápěčská maska
Nespamujeme! Přečtěte si naše zásadami ochrany osobních údajů pro více informací.
PŘIHLÁSIT SE K ODBĚRU
Upozornit na
host

0 Komentáře
Většina hlasovala
Nejnovější nejstarší
Vložené zpětné vazby
Zobrazit všechny komentáře
Nedávné Komentáře
Al Catalfumo: Smrt korálů v Karibiku
Aidan Karley: Jeskynní potápěč přežije ve vzduchové kapse 60 hodin
Darren: Umíte se po mrtvici potápět?
Simon Walsh: Smrt korálů v Karibiku
Rex Hargrave: Komunitní potápění: Cornish kluby potřebují pomoc
Poslední zprávy
DNA to dokazuje: Kosatky zabíjejí pro játra bílého žraloka DNA to dokazuje: Kosatky zabíjejí pro játra bílého žraloka
„Buďte opatrní při výběru potápěčských člunů v Rudém moři,“ varuje MAIB „Buďte opatrní při výběru potápěčských člunů v Rudém moři,“ varuje MAIB
Ponořte se do umyvadel v Raja Ampat Ponořte se do umyvadel v Raja Ampat
Dobrovolně osvoboďte uvázanou velrybu ve Skye Dobrovolně osvoboďte uvázanou velrybu ve Skye
Shipwreck ID: Jediná vojenská ztráta Brazílie za 2. světové války Shipwreck ID: Jediná vojenská ztráta Brazílie za 2. světové války
Plantážníci mořské trávy potřebují pomoc při identifikaci lokalit Cornish Plantážníci mořské trávy potřebují pomoc při identifikaci lokalit Cornish
Spojte se s námi
facebook X-twitter instagramu Youtube Vlákna
Nepřiřazené obrázky na této stránce jsou chráněny autorským právem fotografa.
Kontaktujte časopis DIVER Podrobnosti.
facebook X-twitter instagramu Youtube Vlákna
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited, Všechna práva vyhrazena.
Dárkové předplatné
Předplatné za 3 £/měsíc