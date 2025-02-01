Předplatné časopisů
Motion in the ocean

oceán

Multi-award-winning British underwater photographer Nick More will be discussing the technique of motion blur on the Photo Stage at the GO potápěčská show v měsíci březnu.

Nick's photos have achieved success In BWPA, GDT European Wildlife photographer of the Year and won British UW Photographer of the Year in 2020, and in his presentation, he'll be giving some tips, tricks, techniques and secrets to introduce motion blur into your underwater photography.

GO potápěčská show
Motion in the ocean 2

GO Diving Show

GO Diving Show – jediná spotřebitelská potápěčská a cestovatelská show ve Spojeném království – se vrací do NAEC Stoneleigh 1.–2. března 2025, právě včas na zahájení nové sezóny, a slibuje víkend plný interaktivního, vzdělávacího, inspirativního a zábavného obsahu.

As well as the Main Stage – this time headlined by TV star, author and adventurer Steve Backshall, making a welcome return to the GO Diving Show after a few years away, along with NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut and Head of Scientific Research at DEEP Dawn Kernagis, fellow TV presenter, author and perennial favourite Monty Halls, Dr Timmy Gambin, who will be discussing Malta's rich maritime and wartime heritage, and the dynamic duo of explorers Rannva Joermundsson and Maria Bollerup, who will be talking about their recent Expedition Buteng in Indonesia – there are again dedicated stages for UK diving, technical diving, podvodní fotografie and inspirational tales. Andy Torbet will be MCing the Main Stage once again, as well as giving a presentation on the challenges of shooting technical diving for TV shows.

Spolu s etapami je k dispozici řada interaktivních prvků – stále populárnější jeskyně, obří bazén pro potápění, pohlcující potápěčský vrak s technologií virtuální reality, workshopy se zadrženým dechem a nácviky a – novinka pro rok 2025 – vaše šance vyzkoušet si mapování vraků s Nautical Archeology Society a jejich „ztroskotání“ – to vše roztroušeno mezi stále se rozrůstající řadou stánků od turistických tabulí, výrobců, výcvik agentury, resorty, liveaboardy, potápěčská centra, maloobchodníci a mnoho dalšího.

V letošním roce také dochází k Soutěž NoTanx Zero2Hero v centru pozornosti. Tato soutěž, zaměřená na začínající freedivery, podstoupí prvních 12 kandidátů výcvik s Marcusem Greatwoodem a týmem NoTanx v Londýně koncem února. Poté bude pět vybraných finalistů soutěžit na GO Diving Show během březnového víkendu, včetně statického apnoe v bazénu, aby našli celkového vítěze, který získá týdenní výlet do Marsa Shagra Eco-Village, s dvorem Oonasdivers. Klikněte zde zaregistrovat se a získat tak šanci soutěžit.

Advance tickets now available!

Buy your ticket now for £17.50 and be ready for an educational, exciting and inspirational experience! And as always, the ticket price includes complimentary parking. And under-16s go free of charge, so bring the kids along for a fabulous family day out!

Latest Epizoda podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
Tento týden na podcastu, docela usvědčující zpráva o úřadech Rudého moře po potopení Sea Story. Několik nových rekordů, včetně focení na 50 metrů a rekordní vzdálenosti chůze pod vodou. A malajskému potápěčskému resortu byla vládou oficiálně odebrána licence.

Tento týden na podcastu, docela usvědčující zpráva o úřadech Rudého moře po potopení Sea Story. Několik nových rekordů, včetně focení na 50 metrů a rekordní vzdálenosti chůze pod vodou. A malajskému potápěčskému resortu byla vládou oficiálně odebrána licence.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/
https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater-model-shoots-just-went-into-deco/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for-absolute-record-walk/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/

#potápění #potápění #potápěč

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xRUU4M0JFMUQ4QTA2MjVB

Zatracená zpráva o úřadech Rudého moře #scuba #podcast #news

Extras za potápěčský výlet do Thajska s @AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand

@fredr1
#AskMark - ahoj Marku. Děkujeme za váš skvělý obsah. Můžete prosím probrat výhody a nevýhody Partial vs Continuous Blend (a „banked" – pokud je to jiné) nitroxu? Vím, že potřebujete vyčištěný válec 02 pro PB, ale ne pro CB? Můžete se pohybovat tam a zpět mezi vzduchovými a nitroxovými náplněmi s CB nebo se sklonem? Díky!
#potápění #potápění #potápěč

Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝBAVY: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení
Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské zprávy, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, zprávy z cest
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu.

Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS45MTRCQjE3QzVGNDREODIz

Jak vyrábíte nitrox? #Zeptejte se Marka

