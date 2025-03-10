Předplatné časopisů
Odstraňte reklamy za 3 £ měsíčně
Přihlásit se

Scuba Diver ANZ vydání 79 právě vychází

Sledujte nás ve Zprávách Google
Přihlaste se k odběru našeho týdenního zpravodaje
Scuba Diver ANZ vydání 79 právě vychází

Kliknutím sem zobrazíte nejnovější Edice Scuba Diver ANZ

Přehled zpráv
Marine heatwave off Western Australia, Solomon Airlines launches trans-Tasman route, and Aggressor Adventures launches second Bahamas vessel.

Australia, part one
The topside attractions of the Gold Coast are well known, but beneath the surface, there is another sort of playground that is every bit as thrilling. Adrian Stacey takes you underwater to experience the diving off the glittering Gold Coast.

Šalamounovy ostrovy
Don Silcock is no stranger to diving in the Solomon Islands, but he had never experienced diving there aboard the legendary Bilikiki – until now.

Indonésie
Jak and Corinne Denny head for North Sulawesi to explore the waters around Saronde Island, and finds it is a particularly rich hunting ground for nudibranchs and other captivating macro critters.

Divers Alert Network
A diver recalls an incident involving a reverse block, and what lessons were learned from the experience.

Otázky a odpovědi DAN Europe Medical
The Divers Alert Network team discuss malaria risks and pulmonary hypertension.

Mistrovská třída Hořčice
Alex Mustard takes a closer look at hard corals, and offers some suggestions on the best way to shoot them.

Diving With… Sam Glenn-Smith
PT Hirschfield chats with the underwater photographer with a soft-spot for octopus, especially those with blue rings.

Ochranný koutek
Sea Shepherd’s remote marine debris campaigns and partnerships with Ranger Groups.

TECH: Bikini Atoll
Don Silcock reveals some of the lessons he learned from his first trip to Bikini Atoll, when he was diving open circuit on air – and why he will be returning once he has got trained up to an appropriate level on a CCR.

Malajsie
PT Hirschfield samples the calm waters and laid-back, critter- and coral-rich diving of remote Malaysian dive destination, Perhentian.

Austrálie
Paul Macdonald takes a closer look at a popular dive site that very nearly never was… Port Hughes Jetty.

Co je nového?
New products, including Santi Diving’s Edge drysuit, Fourth Element’s Expedition Duffel, XDEEP Radical mask, and the Seac Sub Tablet dive computer.

Test Extra
Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the budget- priced Seac Sub Screen dive computer.

Latest Epizoda podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Označte skvělé video miluji váš obsah Nedávno jsem nechal svůj válec hydrotestovat, byl naplněn vzduchem, jak dlouho můžete vzduch v láhvi udržet, než ji použijete. Také potápěčský obchod může vzduch vypustit a naplnit nitroxem? #scuba #scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join NÁKUPY VÝBAVA --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Webové stránky s tipy a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské novinky, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky cestovních zpráv: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍCH: https://www.com/scubook FACEBOOK. TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu. Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

@timpell49
#AskMark Označ skvělé video miluji váš obsah Nedávno jsem nechal svůj válec hydrotestovat, byl naplněn vzduchem, jak dlouho můžete vzduch v láhvi udržet, než ji použijete. Také potápěčský obchod může vzduch vypustit a naplnit nitroxem?
#potápění #potápění #potápěč

Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝBAVY: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení
Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské zprávy, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, zprávy z cest
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu.

Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Jak dlouho můžete udržet vzduch ve válci? #AskMark #potápění

Úplný seznam potápěčských show s odkazy: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18.-26. LEDNA: Boot Düsseldorf (Mezinárodní výstava lodí) 1.-2. ÚNORA: Duikvaker European (21.-23. února) Dive Show EU 21.-23.: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malajsie 1.-2. BŘEZNA: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15.-16. března: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Austrálie 28.-30. března: Mediterranean Diving Show 4.-6. Scuba Show 22. – 25. ČERVNA: Mezinárodní potápěčská výstava Malajsie (MIDE) 31. – 1. ZÁŘÍ: GO Diving ANZ Show 13. – 15. ŘÍJNA: Potápěčské rozhovory 6. – 7. LISTOPADU: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Staňte se fanouškem GCUbad.com/Mag. https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky s recenzemi potápěčského vybavení: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ potápěčské novinky, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky s cestovními zprávami: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ https://www.godivingshow.com➡️ Webové stránky Spojeného království➡️ The Only Diverk️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu. Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení. 17:19 Úvod 11:14 Reklama Scuba.com 00:00 Duikvaker 01:35 EUDI 02:35 DRT 03:15 GO Diving Show UK 04:23 ADEX OZTek 05:04 Středomoří 06:24 ADEX 07:06 MIDE07 Scuba Show 34:08 MIDE21 Scuba 08 GO Diving ANZ 51:09 Potápěčské rozhovory 36:10 DEMA

Úplný seznam potápěčských show s odkazy:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18.–26. LEDNA: Boot Düsseldorf (Mezinárodní výstava lodí)
1.-2. ÚNORA: Duikvaker
21.–23. ÚNORA: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21.-23. ÚNORA: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malajsie
1.–2. BŘEZNA: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15.-16. BŘEZNA: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Austrálie
28.-30. BŘEZNA: Středomořská potápěčská show
4.–6. DUBNA: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22.–25. KVĚTNA: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31. KVĚTNA – 1. ČERVNA: Scuba Show
13.–15. ČERVNA: Mezinárodní potápěčská výstava Malajsie (MIDE)
6.–7. ZÁŘÍ: GO Diving ANZ Show
17.-19. ŘÍJNA: Potápěčské rozhovory
11.-14. LISTOPADU: DEMA Show

#potápění #potápění #potápěč

Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝBAVY: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení
Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské zprávy, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, zprávy z cest
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu.

Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.
00: 00 Úvod
01:35 Reklama na Scuba.com
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Středomoří
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Potápěčská show
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Potápěčské rozhovory
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Nadcházející potápěčské show v roce 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Americký potápěč Barrington Scott vytvořil ověřený rekord v Guinessově knize rekordů pro nejrychlejší čas potápění na všech sedmi kontinentech. Městská rada Cartagena oznámila, že se připravuje na zpřísnění přístupu do systému Cueva del Agua (vodní jeskyně) v jižním Španělsku poté, co tam 37. ledna zemřela 18letá potápěčka. A stavitel podmořských stanovišť právě prodloužil rekord v nejdelší době strávené pod vodou. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Staňte se fanouškem: https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-XNUMX-days-under-sea/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky s recenzemi potápěčského vybavení: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ potápěčské novinky, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky s cestovními zprávami: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ https://www.godivingshow.com➡️ Webové stránky Spojeného království➡️ The Only Diverk️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu. Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

Americký potápěč Barrington Scott vytvořil ověřený rekord v Guinessově knize rekordů pro nejrychlejší čas potápění na všech sedmi kontinentech. Městská rada Cartagena oznámila, že se připravuje na zpřísnění přístupu do systému Cueva del Agua (vodní jeskyně) v jižním Španělsku poté, co tam 37. ledna zemřela 18letá potápěčka. A stavitel podmořských stanovišť právě prodloužil rekord v nejdelší době strávené pod vodou.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#potápění #potápění #potápěč

Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝBAVY: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení
Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské zprávy, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, zprávy z cest
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu.

Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Španělská jeskyně zavřená po osudu #potápění #podcast #novinky

PŘIHLÁSIT SE K ODBĚRU

ZŮSTAŇME V KONTAKTU!

Získejte týdenní přehled všech novinek a článků Divernet Potápěčská maska
Nespamujeme! Přečtěte si naše zásadami ochrany osobních údajů pro více informací.
PŘIHLÁSIT SE K ODBĚRU
Upozornit na
host

0 Komentáře
Většina hlasovala
Nejnovější nejstarší
Vložené zpětné vazby
Zobrazit všechny komentáře
Nedávné Komentáře
Gaby Cortaberria: Irsko získává svůj první umělý útes
Simon Walsh: Smrt korálů v Karibiku
Alexander Bass: Nová společnost přebírá Scubaverse
Sarah C. McDonaldová: Smrt korálů v Karibiku
Clark Ross: Potápěčské hlasy, které utvářejí opatření v oblasti klimatu v vůbec prvním národním průzkumu
Poslední zprávy
Želví tanec – a co to znamená Želví tanec – a co to znamená
Rozpojená, ale vorvaň u Skye umírá Rozpojená, ale vorvaň u Skye umírá
Hit-and-run zanechá potápěče zranění nohy Hit-and-run zanechá potápěče zranění nohy
Potápění v Medu letos v létě? Nejlepší je přečíst si tohle Potápění v Medu letos v létě? Nejlepší je přečíst si tohle
2 ruští potápěči zemřou po oddělení na Filipínách 2 ruští potápěči zemřou po oddělení na Filipínách
DiveLogs představuje velkoformátovou knihu nejlepších potápěčských destinací na GO Diving Show DiveLogs představuje velkoformátovou knihu nejlepších potápěčských destinací na GO Diving Show
Spojte se s námi
facebook X-twitter instagramu Youtube Vlákna
Nepřiřazené obrázky na této stránce jsou chráněny autorským právem fotografa.
Kontaktujte časopis DIVER Podrobnosti.
facebook X-twitter instagramu Youtube Vlákna
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited, Všechna práva vyhrazena.
Dárkové předplatné
Předplatné za 3 £/měsíc