50 Great Dives Snorkel and Scuba Challenge

50 Great Dives Snorkel and Scuba Challenge

PROUDLY SUPPORTING THE AUSTRALIAN MARINE CONSERVATION SOCIETY

Are you up for a great diving challenge?

The 50 Great Dives Snorkel & Scuba Challenge is open to snorkellers, freedives and scuba divers who want to broaden their diving experiences.

The Challenge Dive List offers great animal interactions, great jetties, great wrecks, great freshwater experiences, great giant kelp forest, great off-shore islands, and great Great Barrier Reef dives.

Many of the Challenge Dives are world-famous!

Do just one Challenge Dive and get two chances to win a Spirit of Freedom Cod Hole 3-Night Liveaboard out of Cairns plus, go in the draw for some other great prizes too.

The more Challenge Dives you do the better your chances are of winning a great prize.

There are over $30,000 worth of prizes and each entrant has access to over $1,500 worth of vouchers. Plus, your favourite dive business could win at least $1,000 cash in the DAN World Dive Business Prize Draw.

Entry is only $25, with $5 going to the Australian Marine Conservation Society and, you have up until 31 August 2025 to do as many Challenge Dives as you can.

TAKE THE CHALLENGE NOW!

To enter go to: www.50greatdives.com

@adefrutos63 #askmark Jak zvládáte následné ponory, když váš poslední byl velmi stresující kvůli nedostatku vzduchu? #scuba #scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

#askmark Jak zvládáte následné ponory, když váš poslední byl velmi stresující kvůli nedostatku vzduchu?
Tento týden v podcastu jsou profesionální potápěčští průvodci na Filipínách v horké vodě po upozornění, že někteří přijímají platbu za vyrytí jmen do korálů, což vede k tomu, že úřady zčtyřnásobí odměnu za jakékoli informace o vinících. LL cool J nedávno řekl Guardianu, že ho anamatronický žralok v Deep Blue Sea málem utopil. A bývalý potápěč námořnictva se rozhodl, že jako první přeplave kanál La Manche na zádech.

Tento týden v podcastu jsou profesionální potápěčští průvodci na Filipínách v horké vodě po upozornění, že někteří přijímají platbu za vyrytí jmen do korálů, což vede k tomu, že úřady zčtyřnásobí odměnu za jakékoli informace o vinících. LL cool J nedávno řekl Guardianu, že ho anamatronický žralok v Deep Blue Sea málem utopil. A bývalý potápěč námořnictva se rozhodl, že jako první přeplave kanál La Manche na zádech.



