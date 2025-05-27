Předplatné časopisů
Odstraňte reklamy za 3 £ měsíčně
Přihlásit se

Potápění na ostrově Apo a v Dauinu

Sledujte nás ve Zprávách Google
Přihlaste se k odběru našeho týdenního zpravodaje
Potápění na ostrově Apo a v Dauinu

Apo Island & Dauin Diving with AivyMaes Divers Resort

If you’re dreaming of vibrant coral gardens, sea turtles drifting through crystal waters, and world-class muck diving, look no further than Ostrov Apo and Dauin two of the Philippines’ most prized dive destinations. Tucked along the coast of Negros Oriental, these locations consistently rated as top 10 dive destinations in the world promise an unforgettable underwater adventure—and there’s no better way to experience it than with AivyMaes Divers convenientlylocated in the heart of Dauin’s Beach front, just, a 5km boat ride from Dauin to Ostrov Apo, and is globally recognized for its healthy coral reefs and exceptional marine biodiversity.

DSC 6977
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 9

The heart of Dauin, AivyMaes Divers is setting a new benchmark for marine conservation and truly sustainable tourism.

Our mission is rooted in preserving the vibrant marine ecosystems of the Philippines through education, empowerment, and collaboration. Thanks to ISC CEO Barry Coleman, five full scholarships have already been donated, allowing talented young locals to become leaders in marine tourism. Training local underprivileged youth/young adults—not only to become professional Dive Masters/Specialist Critter spotters and instructors, but also citizen scientists dedicated to protecting our oceans for generations to come.

Working closely with the Dauin municipality, we identify underprivileged young men and women and provide them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the diving industry. These individuals, in turn, become mentors and role models, inspiring others from similar backgrounds to embrace and safeguard their unique marine environment whilst forging a rewarding career.

  “Locals training locals” — it’s our model for sustainable eco-tourism, and it works.

DSC 8233
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 10

Apo Island a designated: Marine Protected Area (MPA) since 1982, it stands as a model of successful community-led conservation—thanks to pioneering marine biologist Dr. Angel Alcala, the “Father of MPA’s.”Dr Angel Alcala, who grew up in the region, persuaded the somewhat skeptical locals that setting up a protected area would benefit the surrounding fisheries.

His theory was that there would be a spillover of adult fish from the protected area into the surrounding area, where the protected area functions as a shelter for fish to escape, mature, and spawn. Fish spawning in the protected area would produce larvae that are carried by the currents to other communities on the reef.  A true marine conservation success story in the Philippines and is the oldest continuous Marine Protected Area in the Philippines tuning this tiny island into a Macro Photopapers and Wide-Angle paradise!

DSC 7952
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 11

This diminutive, little island has played an important role in shaping the marine conservation efforts of the entire country. In fact, such has been the success of the community-based sanctuary that has been established here that inspired similar projects all over the Philippines and even the globe and as a direct result there are currently over 1,500 small Marine Protected Areas in the Philippines, started by local communities who have wanted to emulate the success of Apo Island. As a direct result of the successful implementation of the MPA’s, Dive tourism flourished, with the Philippines now constantly voted as the Number 1 dive destination in the world as a direct result.

Top Apo Dive Sites: Chapel Point –A dramatic wall dive with excellent coral formations and frequent sightings of sea turtles, schools of jacks, and the occasional barracuda. Soft and hard corals thrive here, along with nudibranchs and reef fish. Cogon Point-Known for strong currents, making it an exciting drift dive. Expect to see large schools of fish like trevally, snapper, and fusiliers, along with healthy coral gardens and sometimes pelagic passing by. Best for intermediate to advanced divers.

DSC 8032
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 12

Rock Point East & West – A gentle slope dive with lots of macro life, including scorpionfish, frogfish, and various nudibranchs. Soft coral fans and sea anemones decorate the seabed. Great for photographers, the gentle slopes ideal for spotting turtles and colorful reef fish. Sanctuary-This is part of the marine reserve and offers the most pristine corals on the island. The marine life is abundant: sea turtles, triggerfish, parrotfish. Limited access to protect the reef; sometimes only snorkeling is allowed.

Discover the Magic of Dauin , World-Famous for Muck Diving: Dauin’s Marine Protected Areas

Just a short drive from Dumaguete, the municipality of Dauin— has expanded its marine conservation efforts through a series of Marine Protected Areas over the past 40 plus years (MPAs) established along its coastline. These MPAs have not only revitalized local fisheries but also spurred eco-tourism, with MPA fees helping fund management and enforcing no-take regulations. Divers, in turn, support sustainable tourism simply by doing what they love — going diving.

DSC 6584
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 13

Unlike many protected areas that focus solely on coral reefs, Dauin’s MPAs also encompass seagrass beds and sand/rubble slopes — prime muck diving habitats that have put Dauin on the global dive map. Famous for its black sand slopes, Dauin offers the chance to encounter an incredible array of rare and bizarre marine life: mimic octopuses, flamboyant cuttlefish, frogfish, seahorses, ghost pipefish, and countless species of nudibranchs, shrimp, and crabs. These diverse ecosystems are also important feeding grounds for turtles and other marine megafauna.

Dauin proudly boasts 29 of the 33 known species of frogfish — a distinction featured in BBC Planet Earth III, Episode 2, which spotlighted the area’s rich biodiversity. Along the coast, dive operators lead specialized “critter hunts,” guided by expert spotters with a keen eye for finding even the smallest and most elusive underwater creatures, making Dauin a must-visit destination for underwater photographers and macro diving enthusiasts alike.

DSC 6059
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 14

Most Popular dive sites in Dauin: all are AivyMaes Divers Resort House reef, convenient walk in shore Dives

Located in heart of Dauin’s beach front, AivyMaes Divers offers convenient direct access (walk in) dives to Dauin’s World famous muck dives sites, including their renowned house reef, AivyMaes House Reef known as at Población 1 Dauin North marine Sanctuary protected for over 40 years.  This site is teeming with extraordinary macro critters, making it a haven for underwater photographers, a macro heaven and wide-angle paradise for marine life enthusiasts.

Dauin North & South – Shore dive / Muck Hloubka: 5–25mt Sloping black sand with scattered debris and artificial structures that attract critters, Frogfish, pipefish, nudibranchs, seahorses, chobotnice (including mimic and wonderpus) Excellent for macro fotografování and night dive.

DSC 6151
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 15

Masaplod Sanctuary – vibrant reef with occasional turtle sightings Coral Reef / Marine Sanctuary Hloubka: 5–30m – Vibrant reef with good coral cover and schooling fish. Fusiliers, snappers, turtles, moray eels. Great visibility, good for both macro and wide-angle.

Cars & Ginama-an - Hloubkový rozsah: 24–28 meters The Car Wrecks site is teeming with macro critters and reef fish, including Lionfish Moray ells Blue-spotted stingrays Frogfish Ghostpipefish Seamoths Porcelain crabs Harlequin ghost pipefish Crocodile fish Emperor angelfish Nudibranchs Boxer shrimps. The wrecks themselves are often covered in colorful corals, sponges, and sea fans, providing excellent opportunities for podvodní fotografie.

DSC 6335
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 16

Whether you’re an experienced diver or a novice eager to explore the underwater world, Dauin offers unparalleled diving opportunities. AivyMaes Divers provide exceptional services, expert guidance, and a shared commitment to marine conservation. By choosing to dive with our resorts, you’re not only embarking on an unforgettable adventure but also supporting efforts to protect and preserve our oceans for future generations. Their experienced dive masters and instructors are trained critter spotters, ensuring guests have an enriching and environmentally conscious diving.

Latest Epizoda podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
Aktualizovaný partnerský program pro vybavení: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Ahoj! Učím se o bočním uchycení a mám problém najít jasný příklad, jak tanky správně nastavit. Vím, že se to bude probírat na školení, ale potřebuji vědět, co si mám pořídit, než se kurzu zúčastním. Poblíž není žádný dobrý obchod s bočními montážemi. Můžete prosím ukázat, jak se sestavují boční a deko/stage tanky? Navštivte prosím naši webovou stránku, kde najdete další zprávy o potápění, podvodní fotografování, rady a rady a cestovní zprávy: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Důležité odkazy na partnery, které můžete sledovat 🔗 Získejte 15% slevu na mezinárodní nabídku eSIM! Použijte kód: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Nakupujte Scuba Gears zde: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝝭𝐐𝐨𝐫𝐐𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐚 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadiverhow.com Webová stránka https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadiverhow.com./ Web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Pro obchodní dotazy: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Doporučená videa pro vás: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0️▶Nq=T1e64Uk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIrcq https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu8EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4MfATRd7Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y5wIOKde6 ================================== ✅ O časopisu Scuba Diver. Vítejte v časopise Scuba Diver! Jsme nadšení pro vše, co souvisí s podmořským světem. Jako bezplatný distribuční časopis v Evropě, ANZ a Severní Americe vám přinášíme to nejnovější z potápění, od impozantních destinací pro potápěčské cestování a upřímné recenze vybavení až po odborné rady, novinky a inspirativní podvodní příběhy. Ať už jste zkušený potápěč nebo teprve začínáte svou podvodní cestu, náš obsah je navržen tak, aby vás informoval, inspiroval a byl připraven na váš další ponor. Vstupte, prozkoumejte a zůstaňte s námi ve spojení se světem potápění! Přidejte se k nám a nikdy nezmeškejte žádné dobrodružství! Pro obchodní dotazy použijte prosím kontaktní informace níže: 📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Milujete potápění? Přihlaste se nyní k odběru tipů na potápěčské cestování, recenzí výstroje, potápěčských rad, epických ponorů, zpráv o potápění a podvodních příběhů!

@jaketarren
#askmark Ahoj! Učím se o bočním uchycení nádrží a těžko se mi daří najít jasný příklad, jak je správně nastavit. Vím, že se to bude probírat na školení, ale než se kurzu zúčastním, potřebuji vědět, co si mám pořídit. Poblíž není žádný dobrý obchod s bočním uchycením.

Můžete prosím ukázat, jak se sestavují boční a deko/stage tanky?

Navštivte prosím naši webovou stránku, kde najdete další zprávy o potápění, podvodní fotografování, rady a rady a cestovní zprávy: https://divernet.com/

✅ Důležité přidružené odkazy ke sledování

🔗 Získejte 15% slevu na mezinárodní nabídku eSIM! Kód použití: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Nakupujte Scuba Gears zde:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🙂 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Zůstaňte s námi ve spojení.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Web: https://divernet.com/
Web: https://godivingshow.com/
Web: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Pro obchodní dotazy: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Doporučená videa pro vás:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ O časopisu Scuba Diver.

Vítejte v časopise Scuba Diver! Jsme nadšení pro vše, co souvisí s podmořským světem. Jako bezplatný distribuční časopis v Evropě, ANZ a Severní Americe vám přinášíme to nejnovější z potápění, od impozantních destinací pro potápěčské cestování a upřímné recenze vybavení až po odborné rady, novinky a inspirativní podvodní příběhy.

Ať už jste zkušený potápěč nebo teprve začínáte svou podvodní cestu, náš obsah je navržen tak, aby vás informoval, inspiroval a byl připraven na váš další ponor. Vstupte, prozkoumejte a zůstaňte s námi ve spojení se světem potápění! Přidejte se k nám a nikdy nezmeškejte žádné dobrodružství!

Pro obchodní dotazy použijte prosím níže uvedené kontaktní informace:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Máte rádi potápění? Přihlaste se nyní k odběru tipů na potápěčské cestování, recenzí výstroje, potápěčských rad, epických ponorů, zpráv o potápění a podvodních příběhů!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Jak se sestavuje boční válec?

Aktualizovaný partnerský program pro potápění: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Jak připevním blikající světlo k mé dvouválcové nebo jednoválcové láhvi, aby mě kamarád viděl/našel i za špatné viditelnosti nebo v noci? Typická šňůrka na těchto věcech vždycky nechává světlo padat dolů a zakrývá ho. Další novinky o potápění, podvodní fotografii, tipy a rady a cestovní zprávy naleznete na našich webových stránkách: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Důležité partnerské odkazy, které byste měli sledovat 🔗 Získejte 15% slevu na mezinárodní nabídku eSIM! Použijte kód: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Nakupujte potápěčské vybavení zde: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔PŘÍLOHA K POTAHŮM, POTAHY A ZÁBAVY 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Zůstaňte s námi ve spojení. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Webové stránky: https://divernet.com/ Webové stránky: https://godivingshow.com/ Webové stránky: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Obchodní dotazy: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Doporučená videa pro vás: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ O časopise Scuba Diver. Vítejte v časopise Scuba Diver! S vášní se věnujeme všemu, co souvisí s podvodním světem. Jako časopis distribuovaný zdarma v Evropě, Austrálii, Novém Zélandu a Severní Americe vám přinášíme nejnovější informace o potápění, od epických destinací pro potápěčské cesty a upřímných recenzí vybavení až po odborné rady, novinky a inspirativní podvodní příběhy. Ať už jste zkušený potápěč, nebo svou podvodní cestu teprve začínáte, náš obsah je navržen tak, aby vás informoval, inspiroval a připravil na váš další ponor. Ponořte se do toho, prozkoumejte a zůstaňte ve spojení se světem potápění s námi! Přidejte se k nám a nikdy nezmeškejte žádné dobrodružství! V případě obchodních dotazů použijte prosím níže uvedené kontaktní informace: 📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Milujete potápění? Přihlaste se k odběru tipů na potápěčské cestování, recenzí vybavení, rad ohledně potápění, epických ponorů, potápěčských novinek a podvodních příběhů! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Jak připevním blikající světlo na svůj dvouválec nebo jednoválec, aby mě kamarád viděl/našel i za špatné viditelnosti nebo v noci? Typická šňůrka na těchto věcech vždycky nechává světlo padat dolů a zakrývá ho.
Navštivte prosím naši webovou stránku, kde najdete další zprávy o potápění, podvodní fotografování, rady a rady a cestovní zprávy: https://divernet.com/

✅ Důležité přidružené odkazy ke sledování

🔗 Získejte 15% slevu na mezinárodní nabídku eSIM! Kód použití: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Nakupujte Scuba Gears zde:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🙂 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Zůstaňte s námi ve spojení.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Web: https://divernet.com/
Web: https://godivingshow.com/
Web: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Pro obchodní dotazy: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Doporučená videa pro vás:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ O časopisu Scuba Diver.

Vítejte v časopise Scuba Diver! Jsme nadšení pro vše, co souvisí s podmořským světem. Jako bezplatný distribuční časopis v Evropě, ANZ a Severní Americe vám přinášíme to nejnovější z potápění, od impozantních destinací pro potápěčské cestování a upřímné recenze vybavení až po odborné rady, novinky a inspirativní podvodní příběhy.

Ať už jste zkušený potápěč nebo teprve začínáte svou podvodní cestu, náš obsah je navržen tak, aby vás informoval, inspiroval a byl připraven na váš další ponor. Vstupte, prozkoumejte a zůstaňte s námi ve spojení se světem potápění! Přidejte se k nám a nikdy nezmeškejte žádné dobrodružství!

Pro obchodní dotazy použijte prosím níže uvedené kontaktní informace:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Máte rádi potápění? Přihlaste se nyní k odběru tipů na potápěčské cestování, recenzí výstroje, potápěčských rad, epických ponorů, zpráv o potápění a podvodních příběhů!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Jak si můžu připevnit blikající světlo, aby mě viděl kamarád? #askmark #potápění

Aktualizovaný partnerský program pro potápěčské vybavení: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Podívejte se na potápěčský resort Wakatobi: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Sleva 15 % na mezinárodní eSIM kartu Použijte kód: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join NÁKUP VYBAVENÍ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NAŠE WEBOVÉ STRÁNKY Webové stránky: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografování, tipy a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení Webové stránky: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Novinky o potápění, podvodní fotografování, tipy a rady, cestovní zprávy Webové stránky: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království Webové stránky: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNÍCH SÍTÍCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com, kde najdete veškeré nezbytné vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného partnerského odkazu k podpoře kanálu. Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny ani implicitně předpokládány jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčský výcvik ani doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje výcvik od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

Navštivte webovou stránku Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#potápění #potápění #potápěč

15% sleva Mezinárodní nabídka eSIM Kód použití: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Staňte se fanouškem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝBAVY: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápění, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, recenze potápěčského vybavení
Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápěčské zprávy, podvodní fotografie, rady a rady, zprávy z cest
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápěčská show ve Spojeném království
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pro reklamu v rámci našich značek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNÍCH MÉDIÍCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pro všechny nezbytnosti vašeho vybavení. Zvažte použití výše uvedeného přidruženého odkazu k podpoře kanálu.

Informace v tomto videu nejsou zamýšleny jako náhrada za profesionální potápěčské školení nebo doporučení pro každého výrobce. Veškerý obsah, včetně textu, grafiky, obrázků a informací, obsažený v tomto videu, slouží pouze pro obecné informační účely a nenahrazuje školení od kvalifikovaného instruktora potápění ani specifické požadavky výrobců vybavení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Je toto nejlepší potápěčské centrum vůbec? W\@wakatobidiveresort

PŘIHLÁSIT SE K ODBĚRU

ZŮSTAŇME V KONTAKTU!

Získejte týdenní přehled všech novinek a článků Divernet Potápěčská maska
Nespamujeme! Přečtěte si naše zásadami ochrany osobních údajů pro více informací.
PŘIHLÁSIT SE K ODBĚRU
Upozornit na
host

0 Komentáře
Většina hlasovala
Nejnovější nejstarší
Vložené zpětné vazby
Zobrazit všechny komentáře
Nedávné Komentáře
ron: Objevy potápěčů: Megin zub na Floridě, bomby ve Velké Británii
Steve: Paul Toomer opouští Dive RAID International
Bryan: Jak se dostat do Raja Ampat
Oliver Vandewalle: Potápěči objevili chybějící články k vraku ikonické lodi Vasa
let: Potápěč zemřel poté, co honil GoPro
Poslední zprávy
Štědrost potápěče vrací zlaté hodinky z vraku lodi do Velké Británie Štědrost potápěče vrací zlaté hodinky z vraku lodi do Velké Británie
Polští freediverové udělali v Aténách velký rozruch Polští freediverové udělali v Aténách velký rozruch
Centra Green Fins snížila hrozbu pro akabské útesy na polovinu Centra Green Fins snížila hrozbu pro akabské útesy na polovinu
Podcast Pipeline: Left To Die vyšetřuje skandál s potápěním Podcast Pipeline: Left To Die vyšetřuje skandál s potápěním
Potápěči u jezera prozkoumali 144 let starý vrak remorkéru Potápěči u jezera prozkoumali 144 let starý vrak remorkéru
Objevy potápěčů: Megin zub na Floridě, bomby ve Velké Británii Objevy potápěčů: Megin zub na Floridě, bomby ve Velké Británii
Spojte se s námi
facebook X-twitter instagramu Youtube Vlákna Tik tak
Nepřiřazené obrázky na této stránce jsou chráněny autorským právem fotografa.
Kontaktujte časopis DIVER Podrobnosti.
facebook X-twitter instagramu Youtube Vlákna Tik tak
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited, Všechna práva vyhrazena.
Dárkové předplatné
Předplatné za 3 £/měsíc